Today, Friday, March 20, brings partly cloudy conditions with minimal chance of rain. Morning hours stay near 4°C, climbing to about 13°C by late afternoon. In Okehampton, skies remain mostly dry, offering comfortable weather to kick off the day. Light breezes keep conditions mild, making a pleasant start all day.
Tomorrow sees bright sunshine and a clear sky throughout the day. Early readings hover about 4°C, while afternoon highs approach near 13°C. Gentle winds help maintain a fresh feel, and rain remains unlikely. Expect pleasant conditions all day, ensuring a warm and sunny outlook without any sudden weather changes overall.
This weekend brings a bright start on Sunday, although a brief shower may pop up during midday. Early temperatures linger near 2°C, rising to about 12°C later on. Morning sunshine dominates before clouds roll in, keeping the afternoon mixed. Cool evening air settles, but heavier rain seems unlikely for now.
The next day, Monday, appears overcast with maximum temperatures near 11°C and lows about 3°C. Light drizzle is possible later, but most hours remain calm. Grey skies prevail, though any showers look short-lived. Slight breezes offer mild relief, and the overall outlook stays settled without dramatic swings through the day.
Finally, Tuesday features partly cloudy skies and a brisk breeze, with peak temperatures about 13°C and lows near 4°C. Periods of sunshine break through, but a night-time shower could visit. Milder conditions dominate most of the day, and winds pick up slightly, ensuring varied weather without extended rain or gloom.
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