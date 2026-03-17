Today, Tuesday, March 17, in Okehampton features partly cloudy weather with little chance of rain. Daytime brightness should last well into the afternoon, though some clouds may linger. Temperatures near 12°C are likely by midday, gently falling to about 6°C later. Expect a calm breeze throughout.
Tomorrow brings sunny spells and minimal cloud coverage. Everybody can look forward to bright conditions that could lift spirits. Temperatures about 13°C are expected by early afternoon, while overnight readings hover near 6°C. Breezes might pick up slightly, but nothing too strong. Overall, it stays quite pleasant and dry.
Another day looks bright and warm. Thursday maintains the sunny theme, with temperatures near 13°C at peak hours. Morning figures might settle about 3°C, so early tasks could feel brisk. Clear skies dominate, inviting plenty of daylight. A steady breeze could be noticed, but conditions remain generally inviting.
A new day extends the sunshine with highs about 12°C. Friday should see nights drift near 2°C, though any chill lifts quickly once the sun rises. Light winds persist, keeping the atmosphere comfortable. Sunshine stays plentiful, making daytime feel mild. Watch for occasional overnight cloud, but rain is unlikely.
This weekend introduces patchy rain, possibly arriving by midday. Daytime highs hover near 10°C, with brief drizzle periods breaking the otherwise mild pattern. Occasional mist could appear during evening hours, especially around 4°C or so. Overall, clouds linger more but sunshine may still peek through. It offers a cooler feel compared to earlier days. Lightning is unlikely overall.
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