Today, Saturday, March 14, brings patchy rain with mostly overcast skies, shaping the day’s forecast. Afternoon temperatures settle near 9°C, while evening drops to about 1°C. Though conditions remain breezy, breaks in the cloud may appear before midnight.
Tomorrow sees unsettled weather overall, with occasional showers especially early on. Gradual easing in the afternoon allows temperatures near 10°C before night dips to about 1°C. Winds stay moderate, adding a mild chill.
Monday signals patchy rain with slightly stronger gusts, making the weather feel brisk. Midday peaks near 10°C under grey skies. By evening, readings hover about 4°C, keeping the air cool. Showers could intensify briefly then taper off, leaving damp surfaces behind.
Tuesday appears brighter with fewer showers interrupting the day, offering calmer weather conditions. Sunshine emerges at times, lifting temperatures near 12°C and improving the overall forecast. Overnight figures rest about 7°C, offering a mild start to the next morning. Breezes ease, giving a gentler outlook than earlier in the week.
Wednesday looks promising with highs around 14°C and sunnier spells, indicating a pleasant midweek transition. Evening hovers about 6°C, ensuring mild nights for most areas. Prospects for rain drop significantly, allowing stable conditions and extended periods of sunshine. Okehampton experiences this warmer trend and clearer skies well into the evening.
This weekend is likely to stay on the mild side, continuing settled weather patterns. Occasional clouds could appear, but no heavy rain is on the horizon. Temperatures may reach about 14°C during peak hours, creating pleasantly calm conditions.
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