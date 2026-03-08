In Okehampton, conditions for today, Sunday, March 8, look foggy early on with patchy drizzle changing to overcast skies. Temperatures near 10°C are expected by midday, with the possibility of occasional light drizzle. A gentle breeze could keep the afternoon feeling fresh, especially in shaded areas. Clouds remain prominent into late evening.
Tomorrow brings a misty start with bursts of light rain and some partial cloud breaks later as the day progresses. Temperatures about 12°C could feel mild, but scattered showers may persist through midday. The evening might become clearer, offering a calmer end to the day. Any heavier showers should be brief.
A mix of cloud cover and scattered rain is forecast for Tuesday, with winds picking up slightly in exposed spots. Temperatures near 10°C should maintain a cool edge, though overcast spells might break at intervals. Later on, any drizzle could diminish, leaving a quieter night. Mist could return overnight in certain areas.
Midweek conditions on Wednesday stay unsettled, featuring patchy rain, possible brighter spells, and breezier periods. Highs about 9°C mean a modest range, with occasional gusts carrying the chance of sudden showers. There may be fleeting improvements, though clouds are never far away. Short dry periods may offer occasional respite.
Thursday appears breezy with on-and-off showers that might intensify here and there, but drier interludes are still expected. Temperatures about 12°C will offer a slightly warmer feel, though gusty conditions might keep it from feeling too comfortable. Into the evening, skies could remain mostly cloudy locally.
This article was automatically generated
