Friday, March 6 sees cloudy skies with patchy rain and some drizzle early on in Okehampton through the region. Today is set for overcast conditions, with a short break in the rain possible before dusk. Mist could appear overnight, but temperatures about 7°C will persist. Moderate breezes are also expected.
Tomorrow should stay fairly mild overall, with morning mist and occasional patchy rain. Clouds dominate, but a few brighter spells might appear around midday. Temperatures near 9°C are expected, making conditions feel a bit warmer than earlier in the week. Light breezes are forecast, although nothing too gusty is anticipated.
A noticeably warmer day arrives on Sunday, with early fog giving way to drizzle around midday. Temperatures about 13°C maintain a mild atmosphere, even if clouds linger. Some sunshine may peek through, offering a taste of spring-like weather. Evening rain could stick around briefly but should fade overnight. Fog returns.
A relatively mild spell continues on Monday, with a fair chance of rain lasting into midday. Temperatures about 11°C keep the day on the cooler side compared to Sunday. Clouds remain dominant, though a bit of brightness is possible. Light drizzle might develop later, extending into the evening and dusk.
A cooler feel arrives on Tuesday as breezy spells kick in. Patchy rain is likely by midmorning, with drizzle lingering through the afternoon. Temperatures about 8°C add a crisp edge, especially if gusts pick up further. Occasional breaks in the clouds may allow sunshine, but showers remain a strong possibility.
