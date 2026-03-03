Today, Tuesday, March 3, brings partly cloudy skies. Early fog clears quickly, leaving a mix of cloud and sun. Temperatures near 13°C during the afternoon dip to about 5°C tonight, creating a mild environment. Light breezes continue, and no significant rain is expected from this weather update.
Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy, keeping daytime temperatures about 13°C and easing down to near 6°C overnight. Conditions stay calm with little chance of rain, making the forecast steady. Limited sunshine may break through at intervals, though overall coverage will lean towards thicker cloud.
Thursday sees a brighter weather forecast, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 14°C. Overnight, values drop to about 6°C, though fog could form in some spots. Winds should remain light, and no heavier rain is on the horizon, contributing to a generally pleasant day.
Friday may bring moderate rain, as temperatures hover near 11°C and dip to about 7°C at night. Conditions could turn damp later in the day, so cloud cover remains persistent. In Okehampton, the weather update suggests drizzle could appear by afternoon. Foggy spells might linger into the evening.
This weekend sees patchy rain on Saturday, with temperatures about 14°C during the day and near 3°C by night. Occasional drizzle might appear, but heavier bursts remain less likely. Some cloud breaks could allow fleeting sunshine. Gentle winds keep conditions relatively stable. Brief mist may form late, so overnight hours stay slightly damp. Further updates could indicate shifting patterns as the week continues. Light breezes continue throughout.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.