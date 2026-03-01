Friday brings patchy rain nearby, with highs about 13°C. Intervals of drizzle could develop, especially during the evening, but drier spells are also possible. Showers may linger here and there, yet clearer conditions could follow. This forecast covers Okehampton and extends into the rest of the week. Those looking ahead can anticipate mild trends continuing into this weekend, with any rainfall likely staying scattered and skies intermittently cloudy.