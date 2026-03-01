Today, Sunday, March 1, is bringing patchy rain and breezy conditions with temperatures near 10°C. Skies remain cloudy through much of the day, and the possibility of light drizzle persists. Wind gusts will reach high levels, so overall it stays unsettled. Occasional breaks might appear, but moisture looks dominant.
Tomorrow sees milder moments, with about 12°C and a slight chance of rain developing later. Some bright spells could shine through during the morning, but the afternoon might become cloudy. Patchy rain remains possible, yet it’s not expected to linger too long.
Wednesday is looking brighter, with temperatures close to 14°C under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are minimal, allowing more sunshine to break through. Light winds create a calmer feel compared to earlier days, meaning conditions should feel fairly pleasant throughout the daytime and into early evening.
Thursday keeps the sun shining, with temperatures near 12°C. Clear skies take hold for much of the day, although occasional clouds might pass overhead. Winds stay moderate, and no rain is expected, making it a fine period of stable weather before the next shift arrives.
Friday brings patchy rain nearby, with highs about 13°C. Intervals of drizzle could develop, especially during the evening, but drier spells are also possible. Showers may linger here and there, yet clearer conditions could follow. This forecast covers Okehampton and extends into the rest of the week. Those looking ahead can anticipate mild trends continuing into this weekend, with any rainfall likely staying scattered and skies intermittently cloudy.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
