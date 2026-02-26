A cooler trend emerges Monday, with potential showers continuing around Okehampton. Daytime weather remains breezy, while temperatures hover near 9°C and evening lows settle to about 4°C. Skies stay mostly cloudy, and patchy rain might persist through late hours. The rest of the week remains changeable, featuring occasional drizzle and moderate winds. Periods of calmer spells could break up the cloud cover, hinting at brief brighter intervals. Brief stronger gusts pop up at times.