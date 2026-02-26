Today, Thursday, February 26, features clouds with patchy rain and gusts picking up. Many areas see drizzle through the afternoon, with temperatures near 11°C before dipping to about 9°C later. Skies remain overcast into the evening, creating mild but damp weather conditions that shape this forecast.
Tomorrow brings further showers and occasional clouds, with rain likely returning in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 10°C, dropping to about 4°C by evening. Occasional breaks appear after sunset, though passing drizzle remains possible, ensuring the forecast stays changeable and breezy.
This weekend begins with a calmer Saturday, featuring early sun before rain moves in by afternoon. Temperatures peak near 10°C and sink to about 2°C overnight. Showers taper off later in the day, but occasional drizzle keeps the weather forecast looking damp at times.
Sunday carries mild breezes, with daytime conditions occasionally cloudy and patchy rain in places. Temperatures reach near 10°C before dipping to about 4°C overnight. Light drizzle may linger, though intervals of drier spells could appear. This unsettled weather pattern continues to influence the overall forecast.
A cooler trend emerges Monday, with potential showers continuing around Okehampton. Daytime weather remains breezy, while temperatures hover near 9°C and evening lows settle to about 4°C. Skies stay mostly cloudy, and patchy rain might persist through late hours. The rest of the week remains changeable, featuring occasional drizzle and moderate winds. Periods of calmer spells could break up the cloud cover, hinting at brief brighter intervals. Brief stronger gusts pop up at times.
This article was automatically generated
