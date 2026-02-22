Today is Sunday, February 22, with moderate rain continuing across Okehampton. Skies may stay grey, but temperatures near 12°C keep everything fairly mild, with on-and-off rain lingering into late evening. A few gaps in the clouds might appear, though any clearer spells look short-lived before nightfall.
Tomorrow could still bring some passing rain, though brighter intervals are likely. Temperatures about 12°C should feel comfortable, and the threat of heavier showers seems lower. An occasional glimpse of sunshine may peek through, breaking up the generally cloudy conditions for part of the afternoon.
A relatively calm Tuesday sees partly cloudy skies with temperatures near 13°C. Sunshine should hold firm through much of the morning, turning the day into one of the more pleasant stretches this week. Late afternoon conditions stay clear, with only the smallest chance of a stray patch of rain sneaking in after dark.
A warmer feel is likely Wednesday, pushing temperatures about 15°C. Sunny spells could dominate from morning onward, with only light cloud at times. The evening might cool off slightly, yet the forecast still hints at comfortable weather well into the night, making midweek notably mild.
Partly cloudy skies return Thursday, and temperatures near 13°C remain steady. There’s a slim possibility of rain around midday, but sunny breaks should persist for much of the day. Stronger breezes could develop later, injecting a brisk note into the evening, but overall conditions remain mild for late February.
This article was automatically generated
