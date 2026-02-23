Today brings plenty of clouds along with occasional patchy rain. Expect temperatures near 12°C during the day and about 7°C after dusk. Skies might brighten briefly, but showers could pop up, keeping things damp. In Okehampton, conditions stay mild with a moderate breeze. Drizzle is possible. Some cloud breaks too.
Tomorrow brings plenty of sunshine with only scattered clouds. Temperatures about 13°C by midday, dipping near 8°C overnight. Rain seems unlikely, offering a pleasant stretch of weather. Overcast intervals may roll in late, but they should fade. Light breezes keep chill at bay, making the forecast feel inviting. Quite mild.
Friday looks wetter, with patchy rain forecast through much of the day. Temperatures hover near 13°C, sliding to about 8°C by evening. Showers may ramp up during midday before easing later. Occasional breaks could give brief dryness, but carrying on-and-off drizzle is likely. Clouds remain dominant, limiting sunshine. Expect gustiness.
Saturday, February 26 could bring heavier downpours, with moderate rain rolling in and lingering. Temperatures reach about 10°C, while nights stay near 8°C. Conditions appear unsettled, so persistent drizzle and a stronger breeze are possible. The weather forecast suggests few dry spells, making it a noticeably damp Saturday overall indeed.
Sunday remains soggy, with moderate rain likely at intervals. Temperatures climb near 10°C, then fall to about 3°C by late night. Morning mist could linger, but some partial clearing may occur. Drizzle and scattered showers form on and off, keeping conditions damp. Light wind will persist, though cooler air arrives.
This article was automatically generated
