Expect scattered showers for Saturday, February 21 in Okehampton, with temperatures near 12°C. Overcast skies will persist, and bursts of rain may appear at times during the day. Cloud cover remains thick, though occasional brighter intervals might peek through. Overall, a mild but damp outlook is expected.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain with possible sunny spells, offering temperatures about 12°C. Expect some early drizzle, followed by occasional breaks in the clouds. Rain chances appear higher earlier in the day, but clearer weather may prevail later. Mild conditions continue into the evening, maintaining a pleasant climate.
Warmer spells linger Monday, with frequent cloud cover and patchy rain likely in the morning. Temperatures near 12°C might appear again, accompanied by occasional showers. By midday, overcast skies could lighten, although scattered rain remains a possibility. Mild air prevails, making the day moderately comfortable.
Clear skies dominate Tuesday, with bright sunshine and minimal chance of rain. Temperatures about 13°C are on the cards, offering a pleasantly warm afternoon. The morning stays mostly sunny, and the evening cools down slightly under starry conditions. Overall, a calm and inviting outlook.
Cloudy skies return Wednesday, bringing grey conditions and temperatures near 14°C. Mist may develop early, although dry spells are set to continue throughout the day. Overcast weather likely dominates, but lighter patches could surface briefly. Comfortable air remains in place, wrapping up this week’s weather on a mild note. No showers are anticipated, maintaining skies into the evening for an extended tranquil forecast. Fair conditions linger.
This article was automatically generated
