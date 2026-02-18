Today, Wednesday, February 18, is forecast to see heavy rain, keeping skies gloomy for most of the day. Temperatures hover near 6°C, with occasional drizzly spells continuing into the evening. A brisk wind could make it feel cooler, so expect damp conditions to dominate the local weather forecast in Okehampton.
Tomorrow could bring extensive patchy rain and a slight rise in temperatures about 7°C. Morning cloud cover remains steady, but lighter showers might offer brief breaks from the wet outlook. Breezy winds persist, though they should ease slightly by afternoon, making the day less harsh than anticipated.
Friday seems milder, with highs near 11°C and rain diminishing for much of the day. Cloudy skies may linger, but any showers that appear should remain light. Conditions look noticeably calmer, offering a welcome change from earlier downpours. Overall, temperatures bring a more comfortable forecast for outdoor plans.
Saturday kicks off this weekend with patchy rain, occasionally turning into drizzle, and highs about 13°C. Although clouds dominate earlier hours, the atmosphere could feel relatively mild. Remnants of wind might blow through, but calmer intervals are possible. The day’s forecast remains unsettled, yet warmer air suggests a gentler experience compared to previous days.
Sunday wraps up the stretch with more patchy rain and temperatures near 11°C. Overcast conditions linger, and fleeting drizzle may reappear towards late afternoon. Gentle breezes continue, keeping things brisk. Despite the recurring showers, the overall forecast indicates milder air across the region. Expect mixed cloud cover and occasional damp spells to persist.
