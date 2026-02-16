In Okehampton, Monday, February 16 brings moderate rain for local weather watchers. Expect a breezy day with grey skies and occasional downpours. Temperatures near 7°C, with some soggy spells lasting into late evening. Conditions remain unsettled, so daily forecast enthusiasts can anticipate plenty of wet moments throughout today and beyond.
Patchy rain moves in tomorrow, delivering a mostly grey outlook. Daytime temperatures about 5°C, dropping near -1°C overnight. Some clearer breaks might appear, but clouds dominate much of the daylight hours. Seasonal conditions stay variable, making weather updates valuable for those tracking each shift in the local forecast and beyond.
Rainy spells may mix with heavy snow on Wednesday, keeping conditions unpredictable. Temperatures roughly 3°C at their peak, with a wintry feel lingering throughout the afternoon. Showers are likely, bringing bursts of cold. Local weather fans should watch for rapid changes, as a mix of rain and snow could persist.
Another day sees a chill on Thursday, with light freezing rain and temperatures near 1°C. Overnight figures hover close to -5°C, so the air remains sharp. Sunshine might peek through scattered clouds, yet wintry flurries cannot be ruled out. Weather updates remain truly vital for consistent insights across daily changes.
Partly cloudy skies highlight Friday, offering milder air with temperatures about 7°C. Some patchy rain could develop, though prolonged dryness is expected late in the day. Looking ahead, this weekend is predicted to retain warmth, creating comfortable conditions for those following local forecasts. Expect further shifts as the week closes.
This article was automatically generated
