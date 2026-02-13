Today, Friday, February 13, in Okehampton begins with misty skies and patchy rain, with temperatures near 9°C by midday. Grey clouds linger into the afternoon, and light rain showers remain possible. Evening brings colder air near 2°C, along with moderate snow that intensifies later, creating a wintry end to the day. Winds remain brisk, enhancing the chilly feel after sunset.
Tomorrow starts frosty near -2°C but warms to about 4°C in the afternoon. Sunny intervals break through occasional overcast conditions, and light snow showers could appear early on. Late evening may see heavier snowfall, pushing nighttime temperatures to about 2°C. Skies clear briefly in some spots, offering a glimpse of sunshine.
This weekend sees unsettled conditions on Sunday, with moderate rain early and daytime temperatures about 10°C. Patchy rain remains likely through midday, and gusty winds could persist. Late afternoon might offer drier spells, though lingering showers and breezy weather continue into the night. Wind gusts may pick up strength, making it feel cooler outdoors.
Expect a breezy Monday with patchy rain throughout, as temperatures rise to near 7°C by midday. Occasional showers linger in the afternoon, and heavier bursts could arrive towards evening. Overnight lows hover about 5°C, keeping conditions damp and overcast. Occasional breaks could bring brightness.
Tuesday remains cool with morning temperatures near 3°C and peaks near 6°C. Misty patches or overcast skies dominate, and patchy rain is possible later in the day. Some drier interludes might break through, but light drizzle could still develop by evening.
This article was automatically generated
