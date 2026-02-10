Today, Tuesday, February 10, brings patchy rain to Okehampton with temperature about 11°C at its highest and near 8°C at its lowest. Light drizzle and occasional heavier bursts are expected, so skies stay grey. Thundery outbursts could appear late, adding drama to this daily weather update. Expect mild breezes throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain continuing with slightly gusty winds, plus temperature near 10°C to keep the day relatively mild. Grey skies dominate, ensuring persistent showers that might ease momentarily in the afternoon. Evening rain turns lighter, but damp conditions remain well into the night, extending this weather update further.
Another day of unsettled conditions arrives on Thursday, with patchy rain plus bursts of drizzle. Temperatures hover near 9°C, offering a cooler feel under this cloudy canopy. Brief breaks in the rain appear sporadically, but heavier showers could pop up. Expect modest winds to periodically accentuate the chill.
A shift toward wintry scenes occurs on Friday, as moderate rain early on transitions to intense snowfall later. Temperatures drop to about 2°C, resulting in a notably chilly day. Expect swirling flakes and gusty breezes that keep conditions brisk, though skies could partially clear late evening. This signals a dramatic change.
Another cold spell continues this weekend, hitting Saturday with temperature about 4°C at its peak. Skies stay partly cloudy, and earlier frost lingers into morning hours. Snowy moments appear unlikely, though a brief flurry might still emerge. By night, conditions hold near -3°C, reinforcing the chilly vibe as the week wraps up.
This article was automatically generated
