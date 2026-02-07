In Okehampton, today, Saturday, February 7, marks the start of this weekend with moderate rain from the early hours. Temperatures near 10°C keep everything fairly mild, with occasional drizzle into the evening. Early morning mist may linger, but persistent rain dominates the day, bringing damp and cloudy conditions throughout. Occasional gusts are possible by late afternoon.
Tomorrow features patchy rain and light mist, offering a drier break compared to today. Temperatures about 10°C remain steady under overcast skies, though scattered showers might appear. Damp patches gradually ease, leaving calmer moments by afternoon. Though the day starts cloudy, glimpses of brightness could arrive late.
Heavy showers dominate Monday, with periods of steady downpours throughout. Temperatures near 9°C stay on the cooler side. Early morning rain continues into midday, occasionally intensifying. Foggy conditions may reduce visibility briefly, but the main story is prolonged rain, making it a wet day overall.
Moderate rain rolls in on Tuesday, mixing with patches of drizzle and fog. Temperatures near 10°C feel comfortable despite frequent showers. Overcast skies persist for much of the day, and gusty winds could pick up, adding to the unsettled pattern. Evening brings a chance of steadier rain.
Continued unsettled weather arrives on Wednesday, with moderate rain and misty intervals. Temperatures about 10°C follow a similar trend, remaining mild yet damp. Breezy spells accompany the rain, and occasional breaks in the cloud could surface. Thick cloud coverage lingers overhead, intensifying the damp feel. The day ends with lingering showers under foggy conditions.
This article was automatically generated
