Today is Tuesday, February 3, with patchy rain expected in Okehampton. Temperatures near 9°C at their highest and about 5°C at night. Occasional drizzle may continue through the morning, with some heavier spells likely later. Gentle winds add a bit of chill, so expect a generally wet atmosphere throughout Tuesday.
Tomorrow also looks showery, with patchy rain persisting most of the day. Temperatures about 8°C will feel brisk, while lows hover near 5°C by evening. Some brief drier moments may emerge, but clouds remain dominant. Gentle gusts keep things feeling cooler, so the rain theme continues through late Wednesday hours.
Thursday brings steady rain through much of the daytime, with temperatures peaking near 9°C and dropping close to 6°C after dark. Showers could turn heavier at times, maintaining a damp feel overall. Winds remain mild, but lingering cloud cover prevents any real brightness. Expect rainfall to dominate Thursday’s outlook thoroughly.
Friday appears slightly milder, reaching about 11°C, while lows stay near 5°C. Patchy rain lingers but might ease now and then, allowing brief breaks in the clouds. Though it remains mostly overcast, the milder trend offers a small respite from the chill. Rainfall remains possible throughout Friday’s late hours consistently.
This weekend stays on the damp side, with patchy rain likely on Saturday and highs around 10°C. Overnight values slip to about 5°C, keeping the air chilly. Rain may appear sporadically, interspersed with occasional mist. Gentle breezes persist, so a cool, cloudy vibe continues comfortably through the weekend’s final hours.
This article was automatically generated
