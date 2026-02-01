Patchy rain looks likely today, Sunday, February 1, across Okehampton. Temperatures near 7°C by midday and about 1°C later on. Early mist and drizzle linger for a while, with cloudy spells persisting until evening. Occasional breaks might appear overnight, offering a faint glimpse of clearer skies.
Tomorrow sees a cooler day with temperatures about 6°C at their highest and near 1°C overnight. Rain showers develop from late morning, merging into steadier drizzle later. Breezy conditions pick up speed through the afternoon, creating a chilly feel while grey clouds hold tight overhead.
Tuesday features milder air with daytime temperatures close to 10°C and lows near 4°C. Light rain might pass through occasionally, but stretches of calmer weather could break up the damp pattern. Skies stay mostly cloudy, yet fleeting brighter moments can appear. Despite the wet spells, gentle breezes keep it fairly mild.
Wednesday remains slightly cooler, with maximum temperatures near 9°C and lows about 3°C. Overcast conditions might dominate, though brief spots of rain cannot be ruled out. A noticeable breeze could heighten the chill, but occasional cloud breaks might deliver a short-lived reprieve by late afternoon. Nightfall sees the risk of lingering moisture under grey skies.
Thursday looks rainy again with daytime temperatures near 8°C and lows about 7°C. Persistent drizzle mixes with heavier bursts, keeping conditions damp. Overcast skies and a brisk wind may continue into the evening. This weekend should remain unsettled, offering more rain but also glimpses of milder air. Temperatures might climb if rain eases.
This article was automatically generated
