Today, Tuesday, February 24, is expected to stay partly cloudy with occasional sunshine. Temperatures near 13°C, dipping to about 7°C overnight. Light winds should keep the day pleasant, with no significant rain on the horizon. Skies may turn overcast later, but brighter spells will likely persist.
Tomorrow brings sunny skies and a daytime peak about 16°C. Early hours stay near 6°C, but conditions remain bright. Light breezes keep everything mild, and there’s currently no sign of rain. Fog could appear briefly in the evening, though it likely won’t linger.
Thursday may bring patchy rain later in the day, with drizzle possible by midday. Temperatures near 12°C and moderate winds will dominate the afternoon. Evening showers continue as conditions remain unsettled, so cloud cover could dominate. Gusts might pick up at night, but heavy downpours look less likely.
Friday looks wet with light rain showers throughout the day and gusty winds. Temperatures about 11°C, dropping to near 5°C after dark. Skies might clear slightly by evening, but passing drizzle could linger. Fog patches and low clouds may develop overnight, creating a cooler start for the following morning.
This weekend in Okehampton sees patchy rain and lower temperatures near 9°C. Early morning can dip about 2°C, with patchy cloud likely by midday. Drizzle might appear intermittently, accompanied by some stronger breezes. By late afternoon, skies could brighten while brief showers remain possible. No significant cold snap is on the radar, so a mild finish to the day is likely during the evening.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.