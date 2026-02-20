Today, Friday, February 20 in Okehampton sees patchy rain throughout the afternoon and occasional drizzle by evening. Breezy winds could develop, making the day feel somewhat chilly. Temperatures hover near 11°C and may dip to about 4°C once night arrives.
Tomorrow maintains a showery outlook, with rain scattered through the morning and some drizzle lingering later. Mild gusts are likely, but calmer breaks are possible. Expect temperatures around 12°C during the day, dipping to near 9°C overnight for a slightly warmer evening than today.
This weekend brings intervals of rain once again, though brief sunny moments might appear. Skies could remain mostly overcast, but any dryness should be welcome between showers. Daytime conditions hover near 12°C, and the thermometer settles about 8°C at night, keeping the air cool yet bearable.
The next day sees more patchy rain possible, alongside periodic dry spells. Winds could be mild, though occasional gusts may stir the air. Temperatures climb to about 12°C under grey skies, while the evening cools to near 8°C, maintaining a slightly damp atmosphere.
After that, conditions brighten for a welcome change, with sunshine taking centre stage. A gentle breeze could still linger, ensuring fresh air flows across the region. Dry weather dominates, and any cloud cover should be thin. Peak temperatures reach about 13°C by afternoon, and night-time readings hold near 8°C, rounding off a much calmer pattern for the week. Temperatures remain consistent, offering a pleasant end to the stretch.
This article was automatically generated
