Today, Tuesday, February 17, brings moderate rain mixed with brief sleet by evening. Skies will stay cloudy with some drizzle later on. Temperatures near 5°C during daylight hours fall to about -1°C overnight. These conditions might shift between rain and drizzle, but persistent wet weather should feature throughout.
Tomorrow, Wednesday sees heavy downpours continuing into the afternoon. Weather forecast data indicates persistent rain with possible drizzle spells. Temperatures hover near 5°C at their peak, while staying about 2°C after dark. Damp conditions remain dominant, so expect plenty of wet spells from morning until later in the day.
Thursday should bring lighter rains mixed with occasional cloud cover. Patchy showers are expected through midday, keeping skies mostly grey. Temperatures near 4°C at the warmest dip to about 1°C overnight. Less intense rainfall is likely, but periods of drizzle may still surface intermittently across the region.
Friday promises a noticeable shift, with patchy rain giving way to milder air. Periods of cloud and possible thunder outbreaks appear during the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 10°C, dropping to about 2°C overnight. Sporadic showers might pop up, but some breaks in the cloud are also likely later on.
This weekend looks calmer, with overcast skies dominating much of Saturday. Temperatures reach about 13°C during peak daytime, staying near 9°C at night. Rain remains minimal, although a few light spells might develop. Mild breezes accompany the cloudy outlook. Okehampton sits under persistent cloud cover, mainly ensuring dull conditions linger across the final stretch of the week.
