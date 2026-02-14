Today, Saturday, February 14 in Okehampton sees a frosty start with some snow flurries turning showery by midday. Temperatures about 4°C linger as scattered rain and occasional heavier bursts develop toward nightfall. Some intense snow showers could move in later, leading to wintry spells into the late hours.
Tomorrow brings widespread rain expected to last through much of the morning and afternoon. Steadier downpours might arrive later, with gusty conditions sweeping in. Temperatures near 11°C offer some relief from the cold, but the damp weather remains persistent well into the evening.
Monday is set to continue the rainy trend, punctuated by occasional drizzle and light showers. Temperatures about 7°C stick around, while persistent cloud cover limits any sunshine. Brief breaks in the rain may appear here and there, though heavier bursts are possible toward the afternoon.
Tuesday looks unsettled with patchy rain continuing, occasionally easing to lighter spots. Temperatures near 5°C keep the air chilly, and a brisk breeze could make it feel cooler. Intermittent rainfall eases slightly by late day, but overcast skies remain, offering only a few glimpses of clearer weather.
Wednesday brings a risk of heavier rain mixed with sleety intervals in some areas. Temperatures about 4°C keep conditions wintry, and gusty winds may intensify the chill factor. Prolonged downpours, along with possible wet snow, could occur toward evening, rounding off a series of damp and cold days. Strong gusts may persist overnight, keeping conditions unsettled. Winds could pick up significantly, bringing additional bursts of unsettled weather.
