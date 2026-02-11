Today is Wednesday, February 11 in Okehampton, featuring patchy rain through much of the day. Conditions stay overcast, and occasional drizzle might interrupt any dry spells. Temperatures peak near 11°C, offering mild weather despite a steady breeze. As evening comes, lighter showers could fade, leaving damp roads overnight. Expect drizzle.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain, with sporadic showers and cloud lingering through mid-afternoon. Temperatures hover about 9°C, slightly cooler than today, though bursts of drizzle remain possible. Late evening could stay unsettled, but some breaks in the clouds may appear before midnight, giving a brief respite from wet weather overall.
Friday shows colder conditions, with temperatures near 7°C and the possibility of early rain turning to moderate showers of snow later. Some intense swirling flakes may occur, reducing visibility in places. Evening remains chilly, hovering about 0°C, and scattered wintry bursts could persist, creating a blustery close to the day.
Saturday brings a frosty start, with temperatures roughly -1°C at dawn, then reaching near 5°C by midday. Skies might stay mostly cloudy, and patchy rain is possible. Later hours could see heavier downpours, mixing briefly with snow in some spots. Gusts may pick up, keeping conditions unsettled into the evening.
This weekend ends on Sunday with a rise in temperatures, peaking near 9°C. Moderate rain features prominently, bringing the chance of constant showers through afternoon. Some intervals of mist or light drizzle may develop, but bigger bursts of rain remain likely. Overnight stays damp, concluding a week of mixed weather.
