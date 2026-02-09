Today brings moderate rain from early morning through evening, with drizzle picking up as the day progresses. Temperatures about 8°C will pair with occasional fog and mist, creating a damp atmosphere. Frequent rain remains likely, so any brief breaks in cloud cover may be fairly short-lived in Okehampton this Monday.
Tomorrow continues the wet conditions, carrying on with moderate rain most of the day. Temperatures near 10°C promise a slightly milder feel, though light drizzle may appear around midday. Occasional patchy rain could ease briefly, but heavier showers look possible into the evening, keeping spirits damp and skies grey overhead.
Wednesday brings another spell of moderate rain, with temperatures about 10°C. Fog might linger early on, followed by patchy drizzle. This midweek pattern includes heavier bursts crossing through in the afternoon. Cloudy skies remain dominant, ensuring limited sunshine. Evening showers stay active, delivering ample moisture well into the night hours.
Thursday seems patchy with occasional light rain. Temperatures near 9°C accompany bursts of drizzle, especially after midday. Skies stay mostly grey, though rainfall may lessen briefly. Wind gusts pick up through late afternoon, enhancing a chilly sensation. The evening retains showery spells, though some breaks could appear between showers overhead.
Friday, February 13 introduces cold weather with temperatures about 4°C. Expect sleet and potential heavy snow during the morning, bringing intense snowfall conditions for some hours. Afternoon remains wintry, featuring further snow showers and brisk winds. Evening stays frosty with continued flurries, making for a chilly end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.