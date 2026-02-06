Today, Friday, February 6, in Okehampton sees persistent rain and plenty of drizzle, with occasional fog lingering and a chance of thunder. Conditions remain unsettled yet mild, as temperatures near 10°C deliver a damp feel. Moist weather dominates, encouraging frequent showers and moderate cloud cover throughout the day.
Tomorrow continues with heavier bursts of rain and overcast skies. Damp conditions persist, accompanied by possible drizzle that may intensify at times. Temperatures about 10°C maintain a cool atmosphere, ensuring that rainfall remains a significant part of the local forecast during the day. Visibility may drop briefly during heavier rainfall.
This weekend offers cloudy intervals, with patchy rain potentially returning alongside occasional mist. A few bright breaks could appear, though grey skies dominate widely. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions mild, contributing to an intermittent mix of drizzle and generally overcast weather for much of the day. Mist may linger in valleys.
Monday sees further periods of rain, occasionally punctuated by lighter spots. Cloud cover remains significant, giving limited sunlight throughout. Temperatures about 8°C ensure a chillier feel compared to previous days, while drizzle and patchy weather continue to shape the forecast. Intervals of dryness might still appear sporadically. Cloud thickness varies over time.
Tuesday maintains a wetter trend, with occasional fog returning and drizzle remaining likely. Overcast conditions linger, yet temperatures near 8°C prevent any severe chill. Expect mist in some areas, though breaks in the cloud could offer brief clarity. Rain continues to play a major role, favouring a damp outlook.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.