Today, Monday, February 2, sees patchy rain scattered throughout the morning, especially near Okehampton, turning to light drizzle by nightfall. Temperatures near 7°C feel cool, with lows about 1°C. Gentle cloud cover persists, and occasional mist may drift in, ensuring a damp atmosphere.
Tomorrow could still feel wet, with drizzle likely to linger and temperatures about 6°C. Hazy conditions might form at dawn, but heavier downpours seem limited. Overcast skies dominate, yet a few breaks in the cloud may offer brief glimpses of brightness.
Wednesday looks more varied, with a chance of midday sunshine and temperatures near 10°C. Light showers remain possible but should stay scattered. Cloud cover appears intermittent, creating moments of pleasant clarity before rolling back for another brief spell of showers.
Thursday continues the cloudy theme, holding temperatures near 8°C. Drizzle may pop up around midday, but overall conditions stay calm. Overcast skies keep things rather grey, although an occasional brighter patch could break through. Evening remains subdued, with minimal change expected.
Friday brings more cool weather, with temperatures about 8°C and minor mist during the early morning. Patchy rain might appear in the afternoon, but lighter showers should dominate. Brief dry spells offer short relief, though clouds return quickly. Overnight, conditions stay damp but not excessively heavy.
This weekend may continue the unsettled trend, with occasional drizzle and colder spells. Temperatures could hover near single digits, and grey skies might persist. Light rain at times remains a possibility. Winds remain moderate without excessive gusts most days.
