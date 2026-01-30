Today, Friday, January 30, in Okehampton features heavy morning rain that lingers into late evening, with only brief cloudy breaks. Temperatures hover near 8°C, and some light sleet could show up before midnight. This weather forecast points to plenty of wet conditions, so expect a consistently soggy day.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and occasional fog, with temperatures settling about 9°C. Lighter showers may appear through midday, but skies stay mostly cloudy. Chance of persistent drizzle remains high, yet the day should feel slightly milder than today, offering a small break from the steady downpours.
This weekend brings overcast skies on Sunday, with temperatures hovering near 9°C. Light rain could develop in the early hours, then ease into cloud cover later on. Occasional mist remains possible, but any heavier showers will likely appear briefly. Overall, conditions should remain damp though not as chilly.
Monday continues the wet trend, offering moderate rain throughout much of the day and temperatures about 8°C. Light drizzle may turn into heavier bursts by nightfall, so the environment stays saturated. Overcast skies dominate, leaving minimal breaks for sunshine. Rainfall is expected to be a notable feature, intensifying in the evening.
Tuesday looks mostly grey, with patchy rain drifting through and temperatures close to 9°C. Some dry intervals might appear, yet lingering showers remain probable into the evening. Overcast periods could break into partial cloudiness at times, but the risk of further drizzle sticks around. Conditions remain cool, concluding a damp stretch. A breeze may pick up slightly.
This article was automatically generated
