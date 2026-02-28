Today, Saturday, February 28, brings occasional patchy rain in the morning and a few cloudy spells later. Temperatures near 8°C, dipping to about 3°C overnight, keep things fairly cool. Light showers could pop up through the afternoon, but there should be some brighter skies by evening. Okehampton experiences a mix of grey skies and brief sun.
Tomorrow looks wetter with moderate rain likely and brisk winds throughout the day. Temperatures about 10°C offer a mild feel, but persistent rain could continue well into the evening. Occasional lighter spots may appear, yet grey clouds dominate overall. Conditions remain breezy, so expect some gusts that reinforce that damp vibe.
Patchy clouds return Monday with more drizzle likely. Temperatures near 12°C create a milder atmosphere, despite showers remaining a possibility. Brighter intervals might surface, breaking any lingering gloom. By late afternoon, that rain may taper off, giving a calmer end to the day.
Tuesday also stays mild, touching about 12°C once again. Patchy rain lingers in parts of the afternoon, though dryness could dominate at times. Mist and cloud cover loom early, gradually yielding to partial clearing. Gentle breezes keep conditions comfortable, making for a rather fair day overall.
Expect a relatively bright midweek on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures about 12°C will feel pleasant under mostly clear skies. Light winds maintain the mild trend, though evenings turn cooler near 6°C. No significant rain looms, so it appears calm and crisp. Skies remain open for the evening, ensuring minimal cloud cover.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.