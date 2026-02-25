Today, Wednesday, February 25, looks fairly mild with partly cloudy skies and no sign of heavy rain. Temperatures near 14°C should hold through midday before dipping to about 7°C late on. Mist may develop after sunset, but overall conditions remain quite calm in Okehampton. Evening fog might linger, keeping it slightly cool.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain for much of the afternoon, with temperatures near 11°C dropping to about 9°C. Showers become heavier towards late day, so expect persistent wet weather. Wind gusts could be noticeable, but clearer pockets might appear briefly. Higher chances of drizzle after sundown keep conditions unsettled.
Friday features another spell of rain, especially mid-morning. Temperatures about 12°C feel a bit cooler when showers pass. Later in the day, conditions may transition to light drizzle with pockets of fog forming. The evening could clear slightly, offering a calmer interlude. Some mist remains possible through night.
This weekend sees unsettled skies on Saturday. Rain is likely at times, with temperatures near 10°C and occasional breezes. Brief showers could break in the afternoon, though bursts of light rain might return by evening. Fog patches are likely overnight, keeping humidity levels high. Some sunshine may peek through sporadically.
Sunday continues the rainy trend but with slightly cooler air, as temperatures hover about 10°C. Showers linger into early afternoon, followed by occasional cloud breaks. Winds may pick up, especially late in the day, adding a brisk feel. Skies could stay overcast before tapering off by night. Occasional dryness persists in spots.
