Today, Friday, February 27, brings plenty of wet spells, with rain expected in the early and late hours. Temperatures near 10°C, dipping close to 4°C overnight. Fog may appear about dawn, while skies stay mostly cloudy. It’s breezy at times, so conditions might feel cooler.
Tomorrow, Saturday is looking drier overall, though light drizzle could pop up around midday. Temperatures about 9°C by afternoon, slipping near 2°C later on. Some mist might linger in the morning, but skies are likely to brighten. Breezes remain moderate, ensuring a fresh feel throughout the day.
This weekend on Sunday it turns wetter again, with moderate rain likely. Temperatures about 10°C and lows near 7°C keep it mild, though wind gusts could pick up. Overcast skies dominate the day, with some rain showers continuing into the evening. Expect occasional breaks in the cloud.
Monday continues the unsettled trend, bringing patchy rain. Temperatures about 10°C, with lows near 4°C. Skies should remain cloudy, and mist could develop in parts of the region. Wind may be a touch strong, but drier spells are possible here and there. Okehampton might also see brief clearing.
Tuesday brings slightly warmer weather, with temperatures near 12°C. Early fog patches could linger, but sunny spells might break through later. Patchy rain is still in the picture, especially by mid-afternoon. Occasional breaks in the cloud could bring brief brightness. Nights drop close to 4°C, so it feels crisp once the sun sets. Winds ease, giving a calmer evening. Overall, a milder outlook.
