Today, Thursday, January 29, in Okehampton sees moderate rain through much of the day. Temperatures hover about 8°C, dipping near 5°C as evening sets in. Expect frequent showers and overcast skies, keeping the region damp. Breezy conditions may pick up, but no snowfall is anticipated. This wet weather pattern defines the forecast.
Tomorrow looks set for more rain, sometimes moderate, with daytime highs about 8°C and lows near 3°C. Showers continue on and off, accompanied by occasional gusts. Wetter spells could linger into the afternoon, though brief lulls might appear. Skies remain cloudy, and the chance of dryness is slim. Rain remains a key factor in the forecast.
Patchy rain looks likely on Saturday, with temperatures about 9°C and lows near 4°C. Morning drizzle could linger, but heavier showers seem less probable. Overcast skies continue dominating, though a mild breeze offers some freshness. Drier intervals may emerge, giving brief relief from the damp conditions.
Bouts of drizzle could return on Sunday, with a daytime peak near 7°C and overnight figures about 3°C. Mist may appear early, followed by thicker cloud cover. Rain chances hover around the morning hours, but extended downpours look unlikely. Gentle breezes help keep the chill from feeling too intense.
Moderate rain is expected on Monday, with afternoon highs about 8°C and overnight lows near 6°C. Grey skies prevail, and occasional showers could intensify later. Breezes might be stronger, so the air may feel cooler. Bright spells are not guaranteed, making the day largely damp and overcast.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.