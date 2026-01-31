Today, Saturday, January 31, in Okehampton sees patchy rain moving through midday, bringing drizzly spells and cloudy skies. Temperatures about 9°C keep things fairly mild, dipping to near 4°C after dark. Light showers could pop up late, so a rather damp start to this weekend’s weather forecast.
Tomorrow, Sunday, remains wet as rain lingers through early hours, though brief brighter moments might appear later. Temperatures near 7°C keep the day cool, slipping to about 2°C overnight. Patchy rain should taper off by late evening, adding a hint of relief before the workweek begins.
A new week arrives Monday with moderate rain and a brisk breeze pushing through. Temperatures hover close to 7°C, dropping near 1°C in cooler spots. Occasional heavier downpours may develop, but conditions are expected to gradually settle by late afternoon.
Lingering patchy rain carries on Tuesday, accompanied by grey skies and intervals of mist. Temperatures around 9°C should bring a milder feel, easing to near 4°C later. Light drizzle might continue sporadically, but clearer spells are possible in the evening, offering a more settled moment before midweek wraps up.
Another unsettled day unfolds Wednesday as moderate rain persists. Temperatures peak at about 7°C, then dip to near 3°C once night falls. Occasional bursts of heavier rain are likely, maintaining a damp forecast. Grey skies dominate most hours, ensuring the latter portion of this weekly weather forecast stays lively. Winds remain steady, adding a breezy note. Expect rain-laden conditions to keep the outlook active.
