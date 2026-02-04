Today, Wednesday, February 4, greets everyone with patchy rain and light drizzle. Temperatures near 8°C promise a chilly feel, especially under overcast skies. Clouds remain dominant, although brief dry spells might appear. Gusts could pick up occasionally, making things breezy.
Tomorrow delivers moderate rain and heavier bursts at times. Temperatures about 10°C might climb a bit higher by midday, accompanied by continued drizzle. Thick clouds linger, ensuring a consistently damp atmosphere. Occasional wind gusts remain possible throughout the afternoon. Periods of steady rain dominate much of the daylight hours.
Friday expects patchy rain to continue, though a few clearer spells may develop. Temperatures close to 10°C keep things on the milder side, with passing clouds and occasional drizzle. Grey skies break briefly in the late afternoon, offering a short-lived respite before evening showers roll in.
Saturday arrives with patchy rain easing into occasional sunshine. Temperatures near 10°C bring comfortable conditions, although wind gusts may pick up. Some brief cloud cover lingers, but brighter patches emerge, especially toward midday. Occasional breaks of sunshine bring mild warmth, creating a pleasant interlude during midday. Showers are likely again later, so expect scattered rainfall returning after sunset.
Sunday rounds off this weekend with mostly calm skies early on. Temperatures about 10°C feel mild for much of the day, though patches of mist could develop. Light drizzle might pop up through late evening, but sunny intervals are expected. Okehampton sees gentle breezes. Winds stay tame, with no sign of strong gusts. Overall dryness is anticipated.
This article was automatically generated
