Today, Thursday, February 5, in Okehampton features moderate rain throughout, with occasional heavier bursts. Temperatures near 10°C ensure a milder feel, although persistent drizzle keeps everything damp. Early morning rain might lighten later, but further showers remain likely. Overnight lows near 7°C maintain the wet atmosphere and cloudy conditions.
Tomorrow promises patchy drizzle, with cloud cover lingering for much of the day. Temperatures hover about 10°C again, offering mild but gloomy conditions. Some brief breaks in the cloud could appear in the afternoon. Light mist is possible by evening, dipping to near 7°C before midnight, ensuring continued sogginess.
This weekend starts with patchy drizzle on Saturday, bringing cooler air and highs near 9°C, with lows about 4°C. Overcast skies dominate most of the day, though a few dry intervals may emerge. Brief showers remain possible into the evening, keeping conditions damp but breezy, yet not too chilly overall.
Further unsettled weather arrives Sunday, with occasional rain and morning mist. Temperatures reach around 10°C by midday, while lows fall near 3°C. Cloud and drizzle could continue occasionally late into the afternoon. A short spell of clearer skies might break through, but general dampness sticks around, accompanied by light gusts.
Early next week sees Monday extend the wet spell, with patchy rain likely. Temperatures approach about 8°C, slightly cooler than recent days, and lows settle near 4°C. Drizzle persists in bursts, accompanied by cloudy skies for much of the day. Occasional breaks could still offer brief relief from the greyness.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.