Today, Sunday, February 8, started with mist and patchy rain that may linger into the evening. Clouds will dominate most of the day, and occasional drizzle is possible. Breezes will pick up slightly, keeping temperatures near 10°C. Moderate cloud cover ensures a rather grey start to the week in Okehampton.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, staying persistent throughout the day and occasionally turning to drizzle. Temperatures hover near 9°C, with gusty winds making it feel slightly cooler. Skies remain quite dull, offering fewer breaks from the wet weather. Confidence remains high for widespread rain well into the evening. Expect prolonged dampness.
Rainy spells linger into Tuesday, delivering moderate downpours and gustier breezes. Temperatures climb near 11°C, offering slightly milder air despite occasional showers. Cloud cover remains comprehensive, so sunshine is unlikely for most areas. Intermittent bursts of heavier rain can develop, adding a soggy feel from early morning to late afternoon.
Midweek keeps the damp trend on Wednesday, with moderate rain returning at regular intervals. Temperatures reach about 10°C, and brisk winds maintain a cool edge in the air. Heavier bursts may appear briefly, but lighter showers are more frequent. Conditions stay unsettled from late morning onward, prolonging the wet outlook.
Later in the week brings more unsettled skies on Thursday, featuring moderate rain across various periods. Temperatures hold near 10°C, though showers might intensify occasionally before easing in the evening. Drier intervals pop up sporadically, yet any sunshine seems minimal. Windy conditions persist, truly rounding off a consistently rainy spell.
This article was automatically generated
