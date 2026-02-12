Today is Thursday, February 12 with patchy rain popping up on and off and breezy winds. Temperatures stay near 8°C, and skies remain mostly dull throughout morning and afternoon. Occasional light showers could develop later, though zero snowfall is expected. Conditions feel rather damp through much of the day.
Tomorrow is Friday with heavier rain likely, and temperatures about 9°C. Snow appears briefly late evening, bringing heavier flakes at times. Lower readings near 2°C linger overnight, so conditions stay cold. Persistent downpours in the afternoon keep the day wet, while gusty winds may accompany occasional heavier bursts.
Saturday sees a sunny start, though chilly with temperatures near 4°C. Cloud cover increases in the afternoon, and a chance of snow returns after dark. Skies may turn grey by evening, while nighttime readings dip to about -2°C. Rain remains minimal, but conditions could feel extra cold under overcast spells.
This weekend continues on Sunday with early leftover snow fading, then temperatures climb near 9°C. Fog may hover in the morning, followed by light rain emerging midday. Damp patches linger into late afternoon, with mostly grey skies overhead. Evening hours might still feel cool, but heavier showers look less likely overall.
Monday brings more patchy rain with temperatures about 8°C. Conditions could stay overcast through much of the day, accompanied by occasional drizzle or lighter showers. Afternoon hours may feature a brief lull, yet a damp evening returns with persistent clouds. Winds often remain moderate, so the air keeps a mildly brisk feel.
This article was automatically generated
