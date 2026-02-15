Today, Saturday, February 15, brings plenty of grey skies and patchy rain around Okehampton. Mornings might see drizzle sweeping over the region, followed by more overcast spells through midday. Brief breaks in the cloud could appear here and there, but rain remains likely. Temperatures close to 9°C and gusty winds should stick around for much of the day.
Tomorrow looks to be wetter with moderate rain expected throughout the day. Temperatures near 7°C could keep things rather cool, especially into the evening. Occasional heavier bursts of rain may arrive, but short dry intervals might pop up in certain spots. Strong breezes could add extra chill, especially after sunset.
Monday might see patchy rain, overcast skies, and occasional cloud breaks in the afternoon. Temperatures about 6°C feel a little brisk, yet short dry spells may give way to more damp conditions later on. A few stronger gusts could also move in, briefly lowering comfort levels.
Tuesday brings hefty downpours, particularly by midday, with temperatures about 5°C adding to the chill. Winds could be quite strong, and a wintry mix may develop through late afternoon. Some heavier snow showers could appear by evening, setting a rather unsettled tone for the night.
Wednesday stays cold with temperatures near 1°C. Rounds of heavy snow could sweep through, combined with strong winds that keep the wintry chill firmly in place. Rain might occasionally mix in, but frequent bursts of snow should dominate and leave surfaces frosty well into the evening, maintaining a very chilly scene.
This article was automatically generated
