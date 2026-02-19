Today, Thursday, February 19, in Okehampton sees patchy rain from morning into the evening. Temperatures reach near 7°C, with occasional cloud cover. Light sleet may appear overnight, bringing a wintry feel for a short while. Breezy conditions could develop, but nothing too dramatic is expected.
Tomorrow continues with patchy rain under mostly overcast skies and an intermittent breeze. Temperatures hover about 10°C, ensuring a slightly milder vibe. Showers might taper off briefly in the afternoon, giving a chance for drier moments. However, lingering clouds keep the day looking fairly grey.
This weekend on Saturday, mild weather arrives with temperatures near 12°C. Light drizzle and patchy rain remain possible, although some periods could stay dry. Overcast skies dominate much of the morning, and a moderate breeze may pick up later. Extended showers could roll in towards late afternoon.
Sunday remains unsettled with temperatures about 12°C. Patchy rain may continue, interspersed with fleeting sunshine. Occasional light showers persist, and brief brighter spells could surprise you during midday. Wind speeds might fluctuate, but no major gusts are anticipated. A generally cloudy atmosphere defines most of the day.
Monday ends this forecast period with temperatures near 11°C and a mix of conditions. Sunny intervals join patchy rain, bringing varied weather through the late morning. Afternoon clouds could thicken slightly, while evening skies remain partly clear. Light winds help create a relatively calm finale for the week. Changeable conditions remain in place throughout these days. Overall, variety defines these weather patterns; clouds and rain shift.
