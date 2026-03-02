Today, Monday, March 2, features patchy rain and occasional sunny periods. Breezy conditions might develop by midday, pushing temperatures near 12°C. Later, expect a drop to about 7°C under misty skies, bringing a damp feel after sundown. Brief breaks of brightness are still on the cards.
Tomorrow remains calmer, with partly cloudy skies and minimal chance of showers. The weather outlook suggests highs near 11°C and lows about 4°C. Early mist could form, then clear quickly, leaving a fairly pleasant day overall. In Okehampton, conditions follow a similar pattern into the late evening.
The next day sees fog at dawn, gradually lifting to reveal overcast but mostly dry conditions on Wednesday. Temperatures reach near 12°C by early afternoon, decreasing to about 6°C overnight. Some sunshine could break through, although thick cloud cover prevails. A gentle breeze helps keep things fairly comfortable.
The following day, on Thursday, ushers in patchy rain, interspersed with sunny slots. Afternoon maxima hover near 14°C, while the morning starts about 5°C. A few showers may pop up towards evening, offering some dry spells. Despite the drizzle, mild air lingers, maintaining a warm feel for much of the afternoon.
Heading into the next day, conditions turn cooler with patchy rain. Daytime highs remain near 9°C, dipping to about 1°C overnight. Clear patches might appear, though drizzle is expected intermittently. The rest of the week remains unsettled, with changing skies but no severe weather. This weekend may continue in a similar vein, blending mild spells and light rain.
This article was automatically generated
