Today, Thursday, March 5, begins clear before patchy rain sets in by midday, with temperatures near 14°C. Light drizzle may develop in the afternoon, but conditions remain mostly mild. In Okehampton, skies reflect a similar forecast. Some light rain showers are expected later in the evening, enhancing overall damp weather.
Tomorrow sees cooler conditions near 8°C, with cloud cover persisting through most of the day. Patchy rain might pop up, though heavy downpours seem unlikely. Overcast skies dominate, making it a gloomier forecast. Winds could pick up slightly, but no intense gusts are indicated. Temperatures remain consistent later overnight too.
Saturday may feel slightly milder, with temperatures about 10°C. Overcast conditions will hold through midday, and mist could linger early on. Rain is unlikely, making conditions calmer. Light winds keep things steady, though skies remain grey. Some fog patches might appear after dusk, maintaining a muted atmosphere. Evening stays tranquil.
Sunday looks a touch warmer at about 11°C, with morning mist giving way to overcast skies. Minimal rainfall is suggested, so conditions stay generally dry. Low winds offer a relaxed feel, and any fog should burn off quickly. Afternoon clouds linger, but occasionally, brightness could peek through in some areas.
Monday promises slightly higher values near 12°C. Patchy rain could develop by midday, but heavy showers are not inevitable. Overcast skies continue, though occasional sunny breaks are possible in between passing clouds. Late afternoon might bring light drizzle, keeping the forecast damp. Winds remain gentle, supporting moderate and comfortable conditions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.