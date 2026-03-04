Today, Wednesday, March 4, in Okehampton starts off cloudy, followed by sunny spells around midday. Afternoon skies look bright, and it should remain dry through the evening. Temperatures near 13°C and lows about 6°C are expected, making for a mild weather forecast. Winds stay gentle, adding to the pleasant feel.
Tomorrow brings possible morning mist and patchy rain, leading to a brighter midday. A few thundery outbreaks might appear by late afternoon, followed by light drizzle toward nighttime. Temperatures near 14°C and lows about 5°C keep conditions cool, but not cold. However, brief sunny gaps may emerge between the showers.
Friday appears overcast with occasional patchy rain. Cooler air settles in, bringing highs near 8°C and lows about 4°C. Clouds linger most of the day, though any heavy showers seem unlikely. Evening skies might clear up slightly, yet mist could form overnight, so conditions remain damp. A breeze could linger.
Saturday stays grey with mist lingering during the morning. Afternoon temperatures near 9°C match the mild trend, while lows about 5°C keep it from feeling chilly. Patchy clouds and occasional fog might appear, but rain seems minimal. Later hours could see overcast conditions continuing into the night. Wind remains possible.
This weekend offers Sunday with possible patchy rain around midday, bringing temperatures near 14°C and mild lows about 8°C. Showers might break out in the afternoon, but the day stays fairly warm. Evening might see mist forming, wrapping up the weekend on a damp note. Some drizzle may develop briefly.
This article was automatically generated
