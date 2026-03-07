Today in Okehampton on Saturday, March 7, the weather forecast points to overcast skies and mild conditions. Early mist may linger, but dryness prevails until later. Temperatures near 10°C should emerge by midday, slipping to about 2°C overnight. Gentle breezes keep things calm, though patches of fog could settle toward evening.
Tomorrow ushers in patchy rain with intermittent drizzle extending through midday. Morning fog might appear, and heavier showers remain possible later. Temperatures about 12°C deliver a slightly warmer feel, while lows hover near 8°C. Thicker clouds blanket the area, shaping a damp scenario for much of the day.
Monday indicates rain persisting from morning onwards. Intervals of drizzle may alternate with brief cloud breaks, but sunshine stays scarce. Temperatures reach about 12°C, then fall to near 6°C later. Fog is less likely than before, although occasional mist could appear amid the humid atmosphere.
Tuesday continues the damp pattern with patchy rain and possible drizzle throughout the day. Winds pick up slightly, creating a cooler sensation. Temperatures approach 11°C, tapering to about 5°C by evening. Cloudy skies dominate, though a few drier spells may bring brief respite before more showers arrive.
Wednesday brings moderate rainfall early on, transforming into lighter showers by midday. Local temperatures near 8°C feel crisp, especially when gusts strengthen. Mist could return at dusk, and fog might linger into late hours. Some intensification is possible if shifting clouds bring heavier bursts. Overall, unsettled weather conditions remain in place, capping off a wet stretch for the region.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.