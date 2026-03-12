Today, Thursday, March 12, brings moderate rain and cloudy spells throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C and breezy winds are expected most of the day. Grey skies look likely, and frequent rain showers may carry on well into the evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain showers and occasional drizzle, with temperatures near 6°C dominating the forecast. Conditions may feel colder early on, and brief sleet could pop up here and there. Skies might clear overnight, allowing for a cooler evening and reduced chances of continued rain.
Saturday arrives with sunshine emerging, though scattered cloud may produce occasional drizzle. Temperatures about 8°C promise a cool but not chilly day. The sun should brighten the forecast, and breezes remain lighter, keeping conditions more stable into the afternoon and early evening.
Sunday approaches with partly cloudy conditions and a possibility of light rain arriving in the afternoon. Temperatures about 10°C offer a mild feel, although overcast skies might linger by late day. Showers could develop later, while morning hours seem calmer, maintaining an unsettled yet manageable forecast.
Monday continues the week with partially cloudy skies and breezes. Temperatures near 10°C keep it fresh under spring conditions. Rain chances stay low, shaping a steady forecast in Okehampton.
This article was automatically generated
