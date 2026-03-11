Today, Wednesday, March 11, brings patchy rain to Okehampton with brisk, occasionally gusty winds. This local forecast suggests mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers, holding temperatures about 9°C at their highest and roughly 4°C overnight. There might be a quick sunny break late on, but expect lingering bursts of rain.
Tomorrow, Thursday, expects heavier rain and gusty conditions throughout the day. Frequent showers keep skies very grey, with temperatures close to 10°C and lows near 5°C. Rainfall may vary in intensity, yet a steady breeze ensures it feels cooler. Brief lulls could emerge, but wet spells dominate the forecast.
Friday looks noticeably cooler with persistent clouds and frequent rain. Temperatures near 6°C underline a distinctly chilly vibe, dipping to about 2°C overnight. Some fleeting snow showers might appear late in the evening, but any settling is unlikely. Expect occasional breaks in the rain, though damp conditions remain the dominant theme.
This weekend sees milder air gently moving in on Saturday. Expect patchy rain but some bright intervals, with highs near 9°C and lows about 2°C. Conditions remain fairly gentle, though occasional gusts may appear. Showers could fade as the day progresses, allowing a few dry spells in the evening.
The following day, Sunday, holds mostly cloudy skies with some passing rain. Temperatures about 9°C at their peak and close to 5°C overnight keep things mild. Breezes stay moderately steady overall, but expect intervals of drier weather, particularly later on. Showers appear sporadic, offering the occasional welcome break in the gloom.
This article was automatically generated
