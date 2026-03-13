Today is Friday, March 13, bringing patchy rain throughout the day and occasional snow showers by evening. Temperatures near 6°C keep things rather chilly, while stronger winds may occasionally gust at times. Skies remain changeable with light sleet possible, so it’s a day of mixed weather conditions overall.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies, offering brief sunny spells and calmer winds. Temperatures hover about 8°C, making it a rather comfortable day for many. A gentle breeze sweeps Okehampton in the afternoon, though any rain should be light and sporadic. Evening clouds might slowly gather but are unlikely to bring downpours.
This weekend brings a few showers on Sunday, with temperatures near 10°C during the day. Early morning mist may appear, followed by light rain through midday and occasional drizzle into the afternoon. Calm periods will let hints of sunshine break through, keeping the weather quite varied yet relatively mild overall.
An unsettled pattern continues Monday, with patchy rain likely and temperatures lifting to about 11°C. Cloud cover generally fluctuates throughout the day, allowing occasional brightness. Light winds in the morning give way to moderate breezes later, but overall conditions stay entirely manageable. Evening clouds linger, holding any heavier rain at bay.
Gradual improvement arrives Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 11°C. Mist may appear early, but any lingering moisture should dissipate gradually. Gentle breezes keep conditions pleasantly mild, while patches of sun brighten midday hours. Cooler nights remain possible, yet no major downpours are foreseen to interrupt the calm.
