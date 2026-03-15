Today, Sunday, March 15, in Okehampton delivers patchy rain through the morning, with clouds persisting later on. Temperatures settle near 9°C, while overnight readings hover about 1°C. Light drizzle might pop up occasionally, accompanied by a gentle breeze. Skies may brighten occasionally, but expect damp conditions to linger well into early evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain continuing, bringing occasional cloud cover. Temperatures about 10°C, dropping to near 4°C overnight. Light rain likely appears around midday, so a few grey spells are possible. However, brief clear patches might emerge later, adding a calmer feel to the afternoon. Expect a mild breeze throughout as well.
Tuesday brings brighter skies with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures rise about 13°C, while nights drop near 6°C. Sunshine becomes more prominent by midday, making the day feel pleasantly mild. Clouds may gather briefly, but rain stays away for much of this period. Wind remains moderate, ensuring comfortable weather throughout daylight.
Wednesday looks sunny and dry, offering a fine stretch of warmth. Temperatures climb near 15°C, but evenings cool to about 6°C. Mist might appear early, though it soon gives way to clear skies. A gentle breeze keeps fresh air moving, making the day feel pleasantly bright and inviting and uplifting.
Thursday maintains sunny spells, with temperatures reaching about 15°C during the day and dipping near 6°C after sunset. Little chance of showers allows for clear skies. Light winds should persist, ensuring mild conditions carry on. Expect brightness as the week progresses, nights stay on the cooler side.
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