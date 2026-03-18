Today is Wednesday, March 18, promising a sunny forecast and calm conditions. Temperatures begin near 5°C early on, climbing to about 14°C by afternoon, with light winds occasionally picking up. Skies remain clear, bringing bright weather into the evening. No showers are anticipated.
Tomorrow looks bright and mild, with minimums near 3°C and highs about 13°C. Expect widespread sunshine through most of the day, keeping any rain away. The forecast indicates steady breezes, ensuring comfortable weather across Okehampton. Later on, scattered clouds might appear, but overall dryness persists.
Friday could feature partly cloudy skies, though temperatures remain near 3°C in the morning and reach about 13°C later on. This forecast suggests a mostly dry day, with only slight changes in cloud cover. Little to no rain is expected, and winds stay moderate, preserving pleasant conditions.
Saturday forms part of this weekend and may bring patchy rain around midday. Morning temperatures hover near 4°C, rising to about 13°C under varied skies. Some sunshine could break through, but occasional clouds carry the chance of light rain. Winds appear gentle, maintaining a mild feel throughout the day.
Sunday concludes the weekend with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures start near 4°C, peaking about 12°C by mid-afternoon. Intermittent cloud cover might emerge, yet rain seems minimal. Winds remain light, contributing to an agreeable forecast. Skies are expected to clear later on, allowing a calmer evening as the weather stays settled. Overall, stable weather patterns continue, with pleasant daytime warmth and cooler nights shaping a manageable forecast.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.