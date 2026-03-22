Today, Sunday, March 22, in Okehampton starts bright with sunny spells and partially cloudy skies. Conditions remain dry, with no expected rain, and temperatures near 12°C in the afternoon. The evening sees a mild drop, with lows about 4°C and occasional overcast patches overhead.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain to some spots with breaks of cloud. Temperatures hover near 12°C again, dipping to about 4°C late in the evening. Light drizzle could appear briefly, though most of the day remains fairly mild, supporting a comfortable outlook for local weather watchers.
Expect patchy rain on Tuesday, with a chance of light drizzle in the afternoon. Temperatures rise near 14°C during peak hours and settle about 5°C overnight. Occasional sunshine may break through the clouds, creating variable skies but still bringing mild conditions for those seeking a reliable weather update.
Snow flurries and sleet showers feature strongly on Wednesday, creating a chilly atmosphere. Temperatures peak near 7°C and fall about 2°C later on. Periods of rain may mix with sudden bursts of snow, adding a wintry twist while ensuring variable weather remains the theme for midweek forecasts.
Expect patchy rain again on Thursday, with occasional freezing rain early on. Temperatures climb near 8°C during the day but could drop about 0°C overnight. Overcast conditions break at times, offering glimpses of sunshine before light showers return, rounding off an unsettled late-week forecast. Some occasional gusts could arise, but calmer spells might appear later too. Expect lingering patches of frost often during the early hours.
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