Light rain is likely in Okehampton, with conditions drifting between overcast and brief drier moments today, Thursday, March 26. Temperatures stay near 8°C by midday, dipping to about 3°C toward nightfall. It might remain mostly grey, though a few light showers could appear after midday.
Expect wet spells tomorrow as temperatures rise to near 11°C, dropping to about 6°C later. Showers could pop in and out, with occasional breaks offering slight relief. Cloud cover remains dominant, but there is a possibility of brief brighter periods.
Saturday could feel cold early on, with maximums near 8°C and lows about 0°C. Light rain may emerge intermittently, interspersed with possible clearer spells around midday. Breezes might strengthen slightly, yet nothing too gusty is expected. By evening, conditions remain fairly cool under persistent cloud, with little improvement overnight.
Sunday sees temperatures hover near 9°C, with passing rain likely through the day. Spots of sunshine could break the cloud now and then, although damp patches persist. Winds stay moderate, occasionally picking up towards afternoon. Evening values sit about 8°C, keeping the mood cool heading into the night.
Monday appears milder, with temperatures climbing to near 13°C and settling about 9°C later. Rain occasionally remains a possibility, but short dry intervals look likely by midday. Overcast skies might linger in patches, though a brighter window could develop towards afternoon. Breezes could pick up, sometimes stronger, yet only moderate gusts are anticipated. Conditions stay comfortable, offering slightly warmer weather than on previous days and occasional sunnier spells.
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