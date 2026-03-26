Monday appears milder, with temperatures climbing to near 13°C and settling about 9°C later. Rain occasionally remains a possibility, but short dry intervals look likely by midday. Overcast skies might linger in patches, though a brighter window could develop towards afternoon. Breezes could pick up, sometimes stronger, yet only moderate gusts are anticipated. Conditions stay comfortable, offering slightly warmer weather than on previous days and occasional sunnier spells.