Today, Friday, March 27, brings patchy rain for much of the day, with skies turning cloudy and occasional drizzle by late morning. Temperatures hover near 9°C, dipping to about 5°C by night. The weather outlook suggests scattered showers in short bursts, while brief clear spells might appear.
Tomorrow sees a cooler start on Saturday, with temperatures about 7°C at their highest and near 0°C overnight. Patchy rain is likely, mingling with the possibility of light sleet in some areas. Overcast skies dominate, limiting sunshine intervals, though conditions might shift in the late afternoon.
This weekend highlights a rather brisk Sunday, with maximum readings reaching near 9°C and lows close to 0°C. Patchy rain appears again, occasionally mixing with drier spells. Cloudier skies are expected, but there may be a few brighter patches in the afternoon to break up the grey.
Monday sees temperatures near 10°C, accompanied by patchy rain and some lighter moments. Fog looks less likely, though a cloudy outlook holds through much of the day. Breezes could pick up in certain spots, but any stronger gusts should remain moderate, suggesting a steadier pattern than earlier.
Tuesday rounds off the daily forecast with warmer weather creeping in, as highs climb near 13°C. Fog may linger early, but partial cloud cover and occasional sunshine brighten the afternoon. In Okehampton, the chance of rain sits low, offering a mellow shift toward milder and less unsettled weather.
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